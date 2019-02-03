Accuweather Forecast: Increasing rain showers

Expect rain showers for Sunday with the precipitation increasing in the evening hours. Breezy winds in the 30 mph range.
WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
A half inch to an inch of rain could fall in the valleys, with one to two inches possible in the mountains. Snow levels will range from 4,000-5,000 feet. High temperatures will range from 54-58.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 53/57
Fremont: 56/58
Redwood City: 50/56
San Francisco: 52/56
San Jose: 52/58
Coast:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy with rain developing.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy with rain later in the evening.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT Becoming breezing with rain.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Cool, with showers, breezy winds.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia