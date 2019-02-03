WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Increasing rain showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect rain showers for Sunday with the precipitation increasing in the evening hours. Breezy winds in the 30 mph range.

Expect rain showers for Sunday with the precipitation increasing in the evening hours. Breezy winds in the 30 mph range.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A half inch to an inch of rain could fall in the valleys, with one to two inches possible in the mountains. Snow levels will range from 4,000-5,000 feet. High temperatures will range from 54-58.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/57
Fremont: 56/58
Redwood City: 50/56
San Francisco: 52/56
San Jose: 52/58

Coast:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy with rain developing.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the low to mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Breezy with rain later in the evening.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Rain & wind increasing.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT Becoming breezing with rain.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Cool, with showers, breezy winds.
HIGHS: In the lower 50s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
Boogie Cousins says he released all his frustrations on game-changing slam dunk
Andre Iguodala pranks JaVale McGee while presenting him with championship ring
Strong storm hits Bay Area with heavy rain, gusty wind
More Weather
Top Stories
CHP: 2 killed after wrong-way driver crashes twice on 101 in SF
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
'Drag Queen Story Hour' to go on at East Bay library following criticism
Warriors push past LeBron-less Lakers for 115-101 win
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Boogie Cousins says he released all his frustrations on game-changing slam dunk
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Jared Goff remains close friends with high school teammates
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Load management? Internet buzzing after LeBron James skips game vs. Warriors
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings,' Maroon 5 faces backlash
More News