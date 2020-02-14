Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy tonight, slight chance of sprinkles Saturday morning

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy, especially in the South Bay, where a slight chance exists for isolated sprinkles tomorrow morning. Overnight lows area-wide will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Following tomorrow morning's possibility of isolated sprinkles, we can expect mainly sunny skies by midday, with breezy and cooler conditions than today, highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland.

There will be little or no change in this pattern on Sunday, but Monday will mark the beginning of a string of sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm days.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 69
San Francisco 59
Oakland 62
San Jose 68
Concord 68

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & A Little Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Parlty Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies with High Clouds
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies with High Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Sunday:
Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Mid & Upper 60s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

