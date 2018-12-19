WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Increasingly cloudy overnight with showers ahead

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy with areas of patchy dense fog. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with showers arriving in the evening hours. Afternoon highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. We can expect partial clearing on Friday, and our next rain storm will move into the area early Monday.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 3 a.m. Thursday

Friday:
Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s at the coast and near 60 inland.

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds
Highs: Low 60s


