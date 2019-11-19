AccuWeather forecast: Increasingly cloudy overnight

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy overnight, with morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny by midday, windy, and much cooler than today. Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to upper 60s inland. Winds will continue to intensify tomorrow night and Wednesday, resulting in critical fire danger. In fact, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger will be in effect from 4:00 AM Wednesday to 7:00 AM Thursday, as winds will be gusty and our weather pattern remains abnormally dry. Winds will relax a bit on Thursday, but a mainly sunny and dry pattern will continue through the weekend.
Temperatures
Concord 67
Oakland 62
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 62
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 69
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight/Sprinkles Offshore
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Mostly Sunny & Winday
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Upper 60s Inland
