AccuWeather Forecast: Increasingly foggy near coast, bay

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Sunday:

Friday night will become increasingly foggy, especially near the coast and bay.Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Sunday and Monday will be several degrees cooler, but another warming trend will begin at the middle of next week.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 79Oakland 72Redwood City 73San Francisco 68San Jose 76Santa Rosa 76Tonight: Foggy OvernightLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Near 80Tonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80Partly Cloudy & CoolerHighs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland