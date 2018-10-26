WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Increasingly foggy near coast, bay

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Friday night will become increasingly foggy, especially near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Sunday and Monday will be several degrees cooler, but another warming trend will begin at the middle of next week.

Temperatures:
Concord 79
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 68
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 76

Coast
Tonight: Foggy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80


North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland

