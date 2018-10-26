AccuWeather Forecast: Increasingly foggy near coast, bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Friday night will become increasingly foggy, especially near the coast and bay.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. Sunday and Monday will be several degrees cooler, but another warming trend will begin at the middle of next week.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Concord 79
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 68
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 76
Coast
Tonight: Foggy Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 80
North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Partly Cloudy & Cooler
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!