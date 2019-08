AccuWeather Forecast: Inland and Bay cooling trend this week

Temperatures:

It's Monday...Increasing clouds with patchy drizzle and spotty fog dominate our morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.Low clouds give way to highs clouds late this morning in our sky over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. The low clouds never completely leave the Coast. The dimmer sunshine shaves a few degrees from our highs. Expect a summer spread from middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.High clouds continue overnight with low clouds and spotty drizzle spreading east from the Coast. Dress for similar lows.Under a partly sunny sky, highs cool a couple degrees across Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Concord: 90/60Fremont: 78/58Oakland: 73/59Redwood City: 80/58San Francisco: 66/56San Jose: 83/61San Rafael: 79/56Santa Rosa: 86/55TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & FogLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 70 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of DrizzleLows: 57 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 88 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 59 - 63 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 79 - 86 Degrees (South to North)TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 73 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 79 - 86 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now