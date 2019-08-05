AccuWeather Forecast: Inland and Bay cooling trend this week

It's Monday...
Increasing clouds with patchy drizzle and spotty fog dominate our morning commute. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Low clouds give way to highs clouds late this morning in our sky over our Bay and Inland neighborhoods. The low clouds never completely leave the Coast. The dimmer sunshine shaves a few degrees from our highs. Expect a summer spread from middle 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.
High clouds continue overnight with low clouds and spotty drizzle spreading east from the Coast. Dress for similar lows.
Tuesday:
Under a partly sunny sky, highs cool a couple degrees across Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Temperatures:
Concord: 90/60
Fremont: 78/58
Oakland: 73/59
Redwood City: 80/58
San Francisco: 66/56
San Jose: 83/61
San Rafael: 79/56
Santa Rosa: 86/55
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle
Lows: 57 - 60 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 88 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 63 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees (South to North)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
