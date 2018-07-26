AccuWeather Forecast: Inland heat to taper off over weekend

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Saturday:

Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, but fog will push from the coast across the bay and locally inland overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday will be sunny and mild over the bay, warm to hot inland, and partly sunny and breezy at the coast. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 90s inland. Inland heat will taper off a few degrees over the weekend, but temperatures will rise again early next week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Breezy/Fog ExpandsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & MildHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Sunny & HotHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Near 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland