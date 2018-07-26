WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Inland heat to taper off over weekend

Thursday night will be mostly clear inland, but fog will push from the coast across the bay and locally inland overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday will be sunny and mild over the bay, warm to hot inland, and partly sunny and breezy at the coast. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid and upper 90s inland. Inland heat will taper off a few degrees over the weekend, but temperatures will rise again early next week.

Concord 95
Oakland 74
Redwood City 80
San Francisco 66
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 87

Coast:
Tonight: Breezy/Fog Expands
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny/Breezy & Mild
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Near 80

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland

