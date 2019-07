AccuWeather Forecast: Inland heat wave breaks today

Temperatures:

The oppressive high pressure moved east while we were sleeping. You'll notice more clouds and breezes along with cooler conditions this morning. Temperatures range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.Low clouds retreat to the Coast slower today and remain there all afternoon. The low clouds give way to a few passing high clouds over the Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs remain in the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and retreat to the lower to middle 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland.Expect clouds to blanket just about all of our neighborhoods tonight with cooler lows in the lower to upper 50s.A slightly cooler afternoon follows a cooler morning. Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions.Concord: 83/58Fremont: 74/57Oakland: 70/57Redwood City: 74/58San Francisco: 65/54San Jose: 80/57San Rafael: 80/54Santa Rosa: 86/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 78 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 81 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 73 - 82 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now