AccuWeather Forecast: Inland heat wave breaks today

The oppressive high pressure moved east while we were sleeping. You'll notice more clouds and breezes along with cooler conditions this morning. Temperatures range from the lower 50s to lower 60s.




Low clouds retreat to the Coast slower today and remain there all afternoon. The low clouds give way to a few passing high clouds over the Bay and Inland neighborhoods. Highs remain in the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and retreat to the lower to middle 70s around the Bay and lower to middle 80s Inland.

Expect clouds to blanket just about all of our neighborhoods tonight with cooler lows in the lower to upper 50s.

Tuesday:
A slightly cooler afternoon follows a cooler morning. Expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions.

Temperatures:
Concord: 83/58
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 70/57
Redwood City: 74/58
San Francisco: 65/54
San Jose: 80/57
San Rafael: 80/54
Santa Rosa: 86/52

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 78 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 81 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 82 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

