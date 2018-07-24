VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Inland Warming Continues
The cloud cover is not as extensive this morning but does hang lower in the sky. Be ready for patchy fog around the Bay and Coast with isolated areas of mist to drizzle near the Coast.
Clouds quickly return to the Coast this morning. The extra sunshine Inland helps boost your high temperatures this afternoon. The sea breeze blocks the excessive heat from the Bay and Coast. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to lower 100s in Lake and Mendocino Counties.
Potential danger continues on the Bay and at the Coast.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT: Until Wednesday 11 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 1p.m. - 10 p.m.
Lows tonight feel similar to this morning with cool 50s and 60s but warmer 70s in our hills.
Concord: 95/61
Fremont: 82/58
Oakland: 76/57
Redwood City: 84/59
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 86/61
San Rafael: 87/59
Santa Rosa: 90/55
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 93 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees
Wednesday:
The hottest part of this air mass arrives tomorrow and creates more Inland heat with highs reaching the middle 90s to lower 100s. The sea breeze keeps the Coast and Bay from baking with highs in the 70s and 80s.
