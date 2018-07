AccuWeather Forecast: Inland warming continues

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Wednesday:

Inland Warming ContinuesThe cloud cover is not as extensive this morning but does hang lower in the sky. Be ready for patchy fog around the Bay and Coast with isolated areas of mist to drizzle near the Coast.Clouds quickly return to the Coast this morning. The extra sunshine Inland helps boost your high temperatures this afternoon. The sea breeze blocks the excessive heat from the Bay and Coast. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to lower 100s in Lake and Mendocino Counties.Potential danger continues on the Bay and at the Coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT : Until Wednesday 11 a.m. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 1p.m. - 10 p.m.Lows tonight feel similar to this morning with cool 50s and 60s but warmer 70s in our hills.Concord: 95/61Fremont: 82/58Oakland: 76/57Redwood City: 84/59San Francisco: 68/55San Jose: 86/61San Rafael: 87/59Santa Rosa: 90/55TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & DrizzleLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 87 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 93 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 62 DegreesThe hottest part of this air mass arrives tomorrow and creates more Inland heat with highs reaching the middle 90s to lower 100s. The sea breeze keeps the Coast and Bay from baking with highs in the 70s and 80s.