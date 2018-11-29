WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, possibly accompanied by thunder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Flash floods are hitting some areas burned in the Camp Fire. An evacuation order has been issued by the Butte. Co. Sheriff's Office. High Surf and Wind advisories in effect in the Bay Area.



Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in upper 50s. Our next storm will move into the region late Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing periods of cold showers. Highs will reach only into the mid 50s across the entire area. This storm will rank "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. Skies will be mainly sunny on Sunday, but another rainy pattern will develop by the middle of next week.

RADAR: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Cloudy/Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s from Coast to Inland

