Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers continue overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, possibly accompanied by thunder. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Flash floods are hitting some areas burned in the Camp Fire. An evacuation order has been issued by the Butte. Co. Sheriff's Office. High Surf and Wind advisories in effect in the Bay Area.
Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in upper 50s. Our next storm will move into the region late Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing periods of cold showers. Highs will reach only into the mid 50s across the entire area. This storm will rank "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. Skies will be mainly sunny on Sunday, but another rainy pattern will develop by the middle of next week.
Temperatures:
Concord 58
Oakland 58
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Isolated Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Mostly Cloudy/Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s from Coast to Inland
