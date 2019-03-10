Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers expected Sunday

Expect scattered showers and breezy conditions Saturday night with isolated showers continuing Sunday.

Expect scattered showers and breezy conditions Saturday night.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Isolated showers will continue through Sunday under partly sunny skies. Highs are expected to be between 55 and 59.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 41/57
Fremont: 42/57
Redwood City :42/56
San Francisco: 44/55
San Jose: 42/59
Santa Rosa: 40/57

Coast:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A few showers.
Highs: In the mid-50s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.

East Bay Inland:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the mid to upper 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Showers mainly in the morning.
HIGHS: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Scattered showers.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A few showers.
HIGHS: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: A few showers.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: A few showers.
HIGHS: Near 60.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: 58 to 64.



