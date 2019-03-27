Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers overnight

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower overnight. Lows drop into the mid 40s to Low 50s. We continue to see a chance for showers on Thursday with a Level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

For the morning, most showers will be confined to the North Bay. Into the afternoon those showers will become more widespread. If you are heading to the A's game at the Coliseum, take your poncho with you as a shower is possible during the game. We could also see a thundershower pop up; if one does it could also bring small hail. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 57
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 04s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

Friday:
Early morning chance of a shower before we see a blend of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs range for the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Oakland police respond to report of child shot
CHP chopper catches suspect by landing inside Amazon center
SF jury awards $80M in weed killer cancer case
Man convicted in 2012 mass shooting at Oikos University dies in custody
One more day of rain in Bay Area, then sunshine!
Trump presents Medal of Honor to family of Iraq war hero
FBI reviewing circumstances of Jussie Smollett's charges being dropped: sources
Show More
Mavericks surf season closing without contest
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Dad blown away by savings after his first Costco trip
Earthquake test text goes out to portions of Oakland
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
More TOP STORIES News