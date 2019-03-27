Accuweather Forecast: Isolated showers overnight

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower overnight. Lows drop into the mid 40s to Low 50s. We continue to see a chance for showers on Thursday with a Level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
For the morning, most showers will be confined to the North Bay. Into the afternoon those showers will become more widespread. If you are heading to the A's game at the Coliseum, take your poncho with you as a shower is possible during the game. We could also see a thundershower pop up; if one does it could also bring small hail. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 57
San Francisco 57
Oakland 61
San Jose 63
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 04s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Isolated Shower
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Friday:
Early morning chance of a shower before we see a blend of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs range for the upper 50s to mid 60s.
