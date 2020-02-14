SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Any showers from earlier in the evening will wind down after sunset. We are in store for a chilly night. A Frost Advisory is in effect in the North Bay from 2am - 9am Thursday morning for temps between 30-35 degrees. Protect any sensitive vegetation you have outdoors. Under partly cloudy skies low drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.
VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Thursday is a partly sunny day. In the afternoon an isolated shower may pop up in our hills. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 58
Oakland 59
San Jose 60
Concord 61
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers tonight, cold morning
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News