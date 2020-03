AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers tonight, cold morning

Temperatures:

Coast

North Bay

East Bay

Inland East Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Any showers from earlier in the evening will wind down after sunset. We are in store for a chilly night. A Frost Advisory is in effect in the North Bay from 2am - 9am Thursday morning for temps between 30-35 degrees. Protect any sensitive vegetation you have outdoors. Under partly cloudy skies low drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.Thursday is a partly sunny day. In the afternoon an isolated shower may pop up in our hills. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.Santa Rosa 63San Francisco 58Oakland 59San Jose 60Concord 61Tonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Upper 20s to Mid 30sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy/ColdLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Lower 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now