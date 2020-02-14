Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Isolated showers tonight, cold morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Any showers from earlier in the evening will wind down after sunset. We are in store for a chilly night. A Frost Advisory is in effect in the North Bay from 2am - 9am Thursday morning for temps between 30-35 degrees. Protect any sensitive vegetation you have outdoors. Under partly cloudy skies low drop into the upper 20s to lower 40s.




VIDEO: Weather anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday is a partly sunny day. In the afternoon an isolated shower may pop up in our hills. Highs range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 58
Oakland 59
San Jose 60
Concord 61

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Gate agent at Oakland International Airport tests positive for COVID-19
Trump implores Congress to move on coronavirus rescue package
SF photographer reinvents family photos amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
6 Bay Area school districts extend closures into May
Student journalist documents last day of school before shelter-in-place
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
SF mayor says city will need 5,000 more hospital beds, 1,500 ventilators
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
More TOP STORIES News