Accuweather Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible as storm moves through

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening and continuing overnight. The showers end quickly tomorrow morning. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. The showers end quickly tomorrow morning. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Thanksgiving Day -- Weekend
A random light shower is possible tomorrow. Late in the afternoon, our next chance of rain arrives in the North Bay. The light to moderate rain slides south through the evening hours and tapers.
We wake up Friday with another chance of rain in the North Bay. This slowly slides south during the day. You're going to be wet while you shop during the day. The rain moves east during the evening. These storms rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
A brighter, drier and slightly warmer weekend unfolds.
A Winter Spare the Air Alert is in effect today.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/50
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 61/51
Redwood City: 62/51
San Francisco: 61/53
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 59/49
Santa Rosa: 60/47
Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 57 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
