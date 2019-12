AccuWeather forecast: It's a cold start to the weekend with patchy frost this morning

Temperatures:

It's a cold start to the weekend with patchy frost this morning. Light winds & clear skies will start your Saturday off on a chilly note.A few high clouds today will make for a pleasant day with mainly mid & upper 50s for high temps.Rain returns tomorrow as a system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska spreading rain across the Bay Area.Light to moderate rain will fall with this level 1 system through early Monday morning.A quarter of an inch to over three quarters of an inch in expected. Temps will be quite chilly Sunday night into Monday morning after the cold frontal passage.Highs: 56-62Concord: 37/56Redwood City: 35/57San Francisco: 45/54San Jose: 37/58TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.Sun & high clouds.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.HIGHS: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40sSUNDAY:A rainy dayHighs: 52-56