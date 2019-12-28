Weather

AccuWeather forecast: It's a cold start to the weekend with patchy frost this morning

It's a cold start to the weekend with patchy frost this morning. Light winds & clear skies will start your Saturday off on a chilly note.

A few high clouds today will make for a pleasant day with mainly mid & upper 50s for high temps.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Rain returns tomorrow as a system drops south from the Gulf of Alaska spreading rain across the Bay Area.

Light to moderate rain will fall with this level 1 system through early Monday morning.

A quarter of an inch to over three quarters of an inch in expected. Temps will be quite chilly Sunday night into Monday morning after the cold frontal passage.

Temperatures:
Highs: 56-62
Concord: 37/56
Redwood City: 35/57
San Francisco: 45/54
San Jose: 37/58

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
Sun & high clouds.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s

SUNDAY:
A rainy day
Highs: 52-56

