AccuWeather forecast: It's here!

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

It's Here!Memorial Day begins clear and cool with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.Total sunshine takes over today with only a local sea breeze at the Coast to keep you milder. Elsewhere highs range from 80 in San Francisco to 100 Inland. Today is Day 1 of dangerous heat. SPARE THE AIR : Today HEAT ADVISORY : 11AM Today - 7PM Thursday EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING : 11AM Today - 7PM ThursdayClear conditions continue at night with lows dipping into the middle 50s to middle 60s. Much warmer in our hills where highs stay in the 70s with a few 80s later this week.Dangerous heat continues through Thursday evening.An approaching upper level low induces a heat breaking sea breeze starting Friday.Afternoon temperatures return to average levels this weekend with a slight chance of showers.Concord: 99/61Fremont: 91/61Oakland: 87/58Redwood City: 92/59San Francisco: 80/56San Jose: 94/63San Rafael: 91/54Santa Rosa: 97/56TODAY: SunnyHighs: 67 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 97 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 56 - 61 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 98 - 100 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 92 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: ClearLows: 55 - 60 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 93 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 59 - 64 Degrees