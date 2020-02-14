Weather

AccuWeather forecast: It's here!

It's Here!

Memorial Day begins clear and cool with lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Total sunshine takes over today with only a local sea breeze at the Coast to keep you milder. Elsewhere highs range from 80 in San Francisco to 100 Inland. Today is Day 1 of dangerous heat.




SPARE THE AIR: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: 11AM Today - 7PM Thursday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: 11AM Today - 7PM Thursday

Clear conditions continue at night with lows dipping into the middle 50s to middle 60s. Much warmer in our hills where highs stay in the 70s with a few 80s later this week.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Dangerous heat continues through Thursday evening.

An approaching upper level low induces a heat breaking sea breeze starting Friday.

Afternoon temperatures return to average levels this weekend with a slight chance of showers.

Temperatures:
Concord: 99/61
Fremont: 91/61
Oakland: 87/58
Redwood City: 92/59
San Francisco: 80/56
San Jose: 94/63
San Rafael: 91/54
Santa Rosa: 97/56

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 67 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 97 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 98 - 100 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 92 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 93 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

