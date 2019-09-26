AccuWeather Forecast: It's over!

We begin this morning under a clear and mild to warm sky. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to upper 60s with 70s linger in our hills and mountains.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The sea breeze returns today and chases away the obnoxious heat and brings clouds from south to north along the Coast. The marine layer clouds begin heading east into the Bay late this afternoon and take over most neighborhoods tonight with drizzle near the Coast.
After highs tumble near 10 to 15 degrees compared to yesterday, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 Inland.
Good sleeping weather returns tonight with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
Friday and Beyond:
Expect building breezes, less sunshine and significantly cooler afternoons with highs only in the 60s and 70s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 87/63
Fremont: 83/62
Oakland: 79/62
Redwood City: 85/59
San Francisco: 75/59
San Jose: 86/61
San Rafael: 81/58
Santa Rosa: 83/57
Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Cloudy
Highs: 66 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Late Afternoon Clouds
Highs: 74 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 6 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 85 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
