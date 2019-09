AccuWeather Forecast: It's over!

Temperatures:

We begin this morning under a clear and mild to warm sky. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to upper 60s with 70s linger in our hills and mountains.The sea breeze returns today and chases away the obnoxious heat and brings clouds from south to north along the Coast. The marine layer clouds begin heading east into the Bay late this afternoon and take over most neighborhoods tonight with drizzle near the Coast.After highs tumble near 10 to 15 degrees compared to yesterday, middle 60s at the Coast to near 90 Inland.Good sleeping weather returns tonight with lows in the middle 50s to middle 60s.Expect building breezes, less sunshine and significantly cooler afternoons with highs only in the 60s and 70s.Concord: 87/63Fremont: 83/62Oakland: 79/62Redwood City: 85/59San Francisco: 75/59San Jose: 86/61San Rafael: 81/58Santa Rosa: 83/57TODAY: Becoming CloudyHighs: 66 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Late Afternoon CloudsHighs: 74 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 56 - 6 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 85 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now