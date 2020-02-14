Weather

AccuWeather forecast: King Tides continue, North Bay showers, dangerous surf next 2 days

Mostly cloudy and milder conditions developed last night. Temperatures this morning hover between the middle 40s and lower 50s.



An atmospheric river soaking the Pacific Northwest keeps us mostly cloudy today with a chance of light showers across the North Bay. Highs climb close to seasonal levels, middle 50s to lower 60s.

Thicker clouds keep showers possible across the North Bay tonight while fog and drizzle develop elsewhere. Overnight temperatures remain milder than average, middle 40s to lower 50s.

King Tides could flood a few areas this morning while dangerous surf pounds our beaches the next two days.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY: Today Until 1PM
KING TIDE: Today 10:02AM at Golden Gate Bridge (earlier at beaches, later in bays)
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: 10AM Today - 3PM Tomorrow

Wednesday and Beyond:
A chance of showers continues across the North Bay tomorrow morning. Clouds open for sunshine during the afternoon. Our warming trend begins.

Highs reach near record levels Thursday and Saturday through Monday.

Concord: 60/46
Fremont: 60/46
Oakland: 60/49
Redwood City: 60/47
San Francisco: 59/49
San Jose: 62/46
San Rafael: 58/48
Santa Rosa: 58/48

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers North
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle and Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Cloudy, Showers Possible
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle, Showers and Fog
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle and Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle and Fog
Lows: 44 - 47 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle and Fog
Lows: 46 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Areas of Drizzle and Fog
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

