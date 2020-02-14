AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Our morning is free of clouds and fog and filled with slightly milder temperatures, lower 40s to middle 50s.
Total sunshine and an offshore breeze boost our afternoon temperatures into record territory. Enjoy middle to upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.
Clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
More record high temperatures possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
A cooler sea breeze brings our temperatures back to nearly average levels for just two day, Saturday and Sunday. One forecast models keeps hope alive about rain falling Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: *77/44
Fremont: 75/47
Oakland: 74/47
Redwood City: 75/45
San Francisco: 70/49
San Jose: 76/45
San Rafael: 76/46
Santa Rosa: *80/43
*Record High Temperature
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: All Stars
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: All Stars
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
