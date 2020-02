AccuWeather forecast: Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Temperatures:

Our morning is free of clouds and fog and filled with slightly milder temperatures, lower 40s to middle 50s.Total sunshine and an offshore breeze boost our afternoon temperatures into record territory. Enjoy middle to upper 60s along the Coast, lower to middle 70s around the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.Clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower to upper 40s.More record high temperatures possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.A cooler sea breeze brings our temperatures back to nearly average levels for just two day, Saturday and Sunday. One forecast models keeps hope alive about rain falling Sunday.Concord: *77/44Fremont: 75/47Oakland: 74/47Redwood City: 75/45San Francisco: 70/49San Jose: 76/45San Rafael: 76/46Santa Rosa: *80/43*Record High TemperatureTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: All StarsLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: All StarsLows: 45 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now