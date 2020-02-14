AccuWeather forecast: Last dry and mild day for a while

Weather

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today begins clear and cool with temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s.



After a sunny start, high clouds move in from the north this afternoon. This shaves a couple of degrees of warmth from our afternoon highs. Still, this is the warmest and driest day until late next week. Still, this is the warmest and driest day until late next week. Highs today stretch from the upper 50s along the Coast the upper 60s Inland. Breezy conditions continue along the Coast.

Clouds increase tonight creating milder morning temperatures, lower 40s to near 50 degrees.

Weekend and Beyond:
Rain slowly moves north to south across our neighborhoods tomorrow. The steadier rain stays in the North Bay during the morning before weakening as it moves south during the afternoon and evening hours.
A stronger storm arrives Sunday. This storm produces more rain from more intense showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Both storms rank 1-Light with total rain potential from a 1/3 of an inch to an inch.
Be prepared for highs only in the 50s by Sunday.
Scattered showers continue Monday, also a Light storm with a linger chance in the South Bay Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/46
Fremont: 64/45
Oakland: 63/48
Redwood City: 63/45
San Francisco: 61/49
San Jose: 66/45
San Rafael: 64/46
Santa Rosa: 67/42

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Rain North
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Start, Afternoon High Clouds
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Start, Afternoon High Clouds
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny Start, Afternoon High Clouds
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

