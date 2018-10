AccuWeather Forecast: Last humid and unsettled day

Today's Temperatures

Welcome to our last humid and mild morning. Dress for temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s.Grab the sunglasses as our cloud deck opens for pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Highs remain a 1 to 7 degrees below average.The muggy air yields a few random light showers through the early evening hours. A cold front sweeps from north to south this afternoon and evening. You'll definitely notice the drier air it brings.The dry air brings a mostly clear and much cooler night. Lows drop back to more normal levels, middle 40s to middle 50s. Patchy fog forms tonight, most likely in the North Bay Valleys and along the Coast.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 75/54Fremont: 74/52Oakland: 71/53Redwood City: 73/50San Francisco: 65/52San Jose: 76/53San Rafael: 71/49Santa Rosa: 74/47TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random ShowerHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated ShowerHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Shower PossibleHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Spotty ShowerHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray ShowerHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesThe cooler start makes the sunshine and drier air work harder to create a warm afternoon. Highs will be similar to today's levels.