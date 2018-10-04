WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Last humid and unsettled day

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Welcome to our last humid and mild morning. Dress for temperatures in the upper 50s to middle 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses as our cloud deck opens for pockets of sunshine throughout the day. Highs remain a 1 to 7 degrees below average.

The muggy air yields a few random light showers through the early evening hours. A cold front sweeps from north to south this afternoon and evening. You'll definitely notice the drier air it brings.

The dry air brings a mostly clear and much cooler night. Lows drop back to more normal levels, middle 40s to middle 50s. Patchy fog forms tonight, most likely in the North Bay Valleys and along the Coast.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 75/54
Fremont: 74/52
Oakland: 71/53
Redwood City: 73/50
San Francisco: 65/52
San Jose: 76/53
San Rafael: 71/49
Santa Rosa: 74/47

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Random Shower
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Shower Possible
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Spotty Shower
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Friday:
The cooler start makes the sunshine and drier air work harder to create a warm afternoon. Highs will be similar to today's levels.

