Accuweather Forecast: Last sunny day

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast for Friday.

Our Friday begins with stars and relaxing breezes in our sky. Dress warmly as temperatures drop into the 30s everywhere except San Francisco, lower to middle 40s.



Last day to run on sunshine. Enjoy relaxing breezes and highs on the cool side of average, middle to upper 50s.

High clouds arrive tonight and mix with our stars. Lows dip into the lower 30s inland with middle 30s to lower 40s elsewhere.

Weekend:

Increasing clouds but dry this weekend. Highs climb a couple degrees each day.

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday and continues through Wednesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/36
Fremont: 57/38
Oakland: 56/40
Redwood City: 56/36
San Francisco: 54/45
San Jose: 57/36
San Rafael: 55/40
Santa Rosa: 57/30

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 42 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees


