AccuWeather Forecast: Less clouds overnight, some morning fog ahead

Clouds will decrease overnight and some fog will form for the morning commute. Bright and breezy conditions will follow tomorrow afternoon.
Friday:
Winds will relax and temperatures will rise on Friday under sunny skies.
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s
Temperatures:
Concord: 81
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 76
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 78
Santa Rosa: 80
Coast
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty Winds & Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Cool with Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy, Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
