Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Less clouds overnight, some morning fog ahead

Clouds will decrease overnight and some fog will form for the morning commute. Bright and breezy conditions will follow tomorrow afternoon.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday:
Winds will relax and temperatures will rise on Friday under sunny skies.
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s

Temperatures:
Concord: 81
Oakland: 74
Redwood City: 76
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 78
Santa Rosa: 80

Coast
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty Winds & Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Cool with Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy, Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

More TOP STORIES News