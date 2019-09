AccuWeather Forecast: Less clouds overnight, some morning fog ahead

Friday:

Clouds will decrease overnight and some fog will form for the morning commute. Bright and breezy conditions will follow tomorrow afternoon.Winds will relax and temperatures will rise on Friday under sunny skies.Highs: Low 70s to Low 90sConcord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: FoggyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Gusty Winds & SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Cool with Patchy FogLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & BreezyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy, SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, BreezyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80s