Fog is less dense but there still is a generous amount this Sunday morning. With high pressure in no hurry to leave us, a Spare the Air Alert has been issued for today.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Poor air quality with hazy skies will result this afternoon. A wind shift to a weak offshore flow late tonight should mix drier air down to the surface, allowing for warmer temps and better air quality Monday and Tuesday.
Highs: 58-80.
Monday:
Morning patchy fog, then sunny skies.
Highs: 58-80.
Temperatures
Concord: 46/76
Fremont: 50/66
Redwood City: 48/62
San Francisco: 52/62
San Jose: 52/69
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy sun & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy & cool.
HIGHS: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Less dense fog, hazy afternoon skies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More