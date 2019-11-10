Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Less dense fog, hazy afternoon skies

Fog is less dense but there still is a generous amount this Sunday morning. With high pressure in no hurry to leave us, a Spare the Air Alert has been issued for today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Poor air quality with hazy skies will result this afternoon. A wind shift to a weak offshore flow late tonight should mix drier air down to the surface, allowing for warmer temps and better air quality Monday and Tuesday.

Highs: 58-80.

Monday:
Morning patchy fog, then sunny skies.
Highs: 58-80.

Temperatures
Concord: 46/76
Fremont: 50/66
Redwood City: 48/62
San Francisco: 52/62
San Jose: 52/69

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy sun & cool.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cool.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy & cool.
HIGHS: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.

