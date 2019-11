AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon

Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

The blanket of high clouds kept our temperatures milder compared to yesterday morning. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.The fog fading to haze and high clouds keep our sky murky today. A light offshore breeze maintains our milder than average afternoon temperatures. Expect middle to upper 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, lower to middle 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.The offshore breeze keeps fog mainly confined to the Coast. We use the blanket of high clouds to keep us milder than average, middle 40s to middle 50s.High clouds remain a mainstay in our sky until tapering late Friday afternoon. This keeps lows a bit milder than normal. You'll still need sunglasses during the day. Highs taper tomorrow and leads to our coolest afternoons Thursday and Friday before a warm rebound this weekend.Concord: 79/49Fremont: 74/50Oakland: 73/51Redwood City: 74/51San Francisco: 69/52San Jose: 76/52San Rafael: 73/49Santa Rosa: 79/44TODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Hazy & High CloudsHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Hazy & High CloudsHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Hazy & High CloudsHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Hazy & High CloudsHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now