AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon

The blanket of high clouds kept our temperatures milder compared to yesterday morning. Dress for temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The fog fading to haze and high clouds keep our sky murky today. A light offshore breeze maintains our milder than average afternoon temperatures. Expect middle to upper 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, lower to middle 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.

The offshore breeze keeps fog mainly confined to the Coast. We use the blanket of high clouds to keep us milder than average, middle 40s to middle 50s.

Wednesday & Beyond:
High clouds remain a mainstay in our sky until tapering late Friday afternoon. This keeps lows a bit milder than normal. You'll still need sunglasses during the day. Highs taper tomorrow and leads to our coolest afternoons Thursday and Friday before a warm rebound this weekend.

Temperatures
Concord: 79/49
Fremont: 74/50
Oakland: 73/51
Redwood City: 74/51
San Francisco: 69/52
San Jose: 76/52
San Rafael: 73/49
Santa Rosa: 79/44

Coast:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & High Clouds
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy & High Clouds
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Hazy & High Clouds
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & High Clouds
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

