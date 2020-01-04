Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light early morning showers, partly cloudy afternoon

A weak frontal boundary will push through the North Bay early this morning spreading light rain from Sonoma county southward. The front will weaken & dissipate as it sinks south through sunrise.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This storm ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. It's a storm of light intensity, which will weaken and dissipate as it moves southward and eastward.

Amounts will only total about .10" in the far north bay. Southerly winds ahead of the front have kept temps mild, but northwesterly winds behind the front will usher in a much cooler airmass.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon.

It will be a frosty start for Sunday, with sunny skies & cool temps to finish the weekend.

Coast:
Partly sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the upper 30s

East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40

East Bay Valleys:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the 30s

North Bay:
Morning shower possible, then partly sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s

Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the upper 30s

South Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs; In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 40

Sunday:
Patchy morning frost, then sunny & cool, 54-60

