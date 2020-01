AccuWeather forecast: Light early morning showers, partly cloudy afternoon

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

A weak frontal boundary will push through the North Bay early this morning spreading light rain from Sonoma county southward. The front will weaken & dissipate as it sinks south through sunrise.This storm ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale . It's a storm of light intensity, which will weaken and dissipate as it moves southward and eastward.Amounts will only total about .10" in the far north bay. Southerly winds ahead of the front have kept temps mild, but northwesterly winds behind the front will usher in a much cooler airmass.Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon.It will be a frosty start for Sunday, with sunny skies & cool temps to finish the weekend.Partly sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the upper 30sPartly cloudy skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: Near 40Partly cloudy skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: In the 30sMorning shower possible, then partly sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 50sLows: In the 30sPartly cloudy skiesHighs: Near 60Lows: In the upper 30sPartly cloudy skiesHighs; In the lower 60sLows: Near 40Patchy morning frost, then sunny & cool, 54-60Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now