A weak frontal boundary will push through the North Bay early this morning spreading light rain from Sonoma county southward. The front will weaken & dissipate as it sinks south through sunrise.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This storm ranks "1" on the Storm Impact Scale. It's a storm of light intensity, which will weaken and dissipate as it moves southward and eastward.
Amounts will only total about .10" in the far north bay. Southerly winds ahead of the front have kept temps mild, but northwesterly winds behind the front will usher in a much cooler airmass.
Saturday will feature a mix of sun & clouds for the afternoon.
It will be a frosty start for Sunday, with sunny skies & cool temps to finish the weekend.
Coast:
Partly sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the upper 30s
East Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40
East Bay Valleys:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the 30s
North Bay:
Morning shower possible, then partly sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s
Peninsula:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs: Near 60
Lows: In the upper 30s
South Bay:
Partly cloudy skies
Highs; In the lower 60s
Lows: Near 40
Sunday:
Patchy morning frost, then sunny & cool, 54-60
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Light early morning showers, partly cloudy afternoon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News