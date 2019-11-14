Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light rain arrives in Bay Area on coolest day of week

Light rain was reported in San Francisco and the North Bay Thursday afternoon on the coolest day of the week.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A weak system has kept more clouds than sun in our sky today. This leads a return to seasonal temperatures this afternoon, middle to upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s across the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.

Clouds and mild lows continue tonight. The possibility of drizzle returns with a better chance of sprinkles making it to the ground. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s. .

Friday & Beyond:
High pressure returns to rule as the day unfolds tomorrow. Look for increasing sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Brighter and even warmer Saturday through Monday. Highs near record levels Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures
Concord: 71/51
Fremont: 64/51
Oakland: 62/51
Redwood City: 63/51
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 65/51
San Rafael: 63/49
Santa Rosa: 66/47

Coast:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy, Sprinkles
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mainly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 3, injures 3
Source: Arrests in Marin raid related to deadly Orinda party shooting
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Show More
Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
Get help with mental health issues
More TOP STORIES News