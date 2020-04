AccuWeather forecast: Light rain arrives today, heavier storm conditions on Sunday

Temperatures:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain showers will be arriving this morning.Showers will be light and reach the Central Coast later today.High temps will be cool, in the upper 50s coastside to the lower 60s in the South Bay.Tonight more rain develops & Sunday will be stormier as heavier rain accompanies the cold core low sinking south throughout the day.Expect gusty winds and the potential for .75"-1.50" of rainfall exits with these two systems, ranking 1 on our storm impact scale.Scattered showers linger into Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms as chilly temps are left in its wake.This will be a big snow maker in the Sierra with 1-2 feet in the Tahoe Basin.Santa Rosa 62Concord 61San Francisco 59Oakland 60San Jose 62TODAY: Rain likelyHighs in the upper 50s with breezy south windsTONIGHT: More rainLows near 50TODAY: Rain.Highs near 60.TONIGHT: More rain, lows: 45-47.TODAY: Rain showers developing.Highs near 60TONIGHT: RainLows in the lower 50sTODAY: Rain likelyHighs near 60.TONIGHT: More rainLows near 50TODAY: Light rain developingHigh temps near 60.TONIGHT: More showers arrivingLows near 50.TODAY: Rain becoming likely in the afternoon.Highs near 60.TONIGHT: Rain likelyLows at 48-50More rain, could be heavy at times.Highs: 54-58Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now