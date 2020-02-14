AccuWeather forecast: Light rain arrives today, heavier storm conditions on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain showers will be arriving this morning.
Showers will be light and reach the Central Coast later today.
High temps will be cool, in the upper 50s coastside to the lower 60s in the South Bay.
Tonight more rain develops & Sunday will be stormier as heavier rain accompanies the cold core low sinking south throughout the day.
Expect gusty winds and the potential for .75"-1.50" of rainfall exits with these two systems, ranking 1 on our storm impact scale.
Scattered showers linger into Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms as chilly temps are left in its wake.
This will be a big snow maker in the Sierra with 1-2 feet in the Tahoe Basin.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Concord 61
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Coast:
TODAY: Rain likely
Highs in the upper 50s with breezy south winds
TONIGHT: More rain
Lows near 50
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain.
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: More rain, lows: 45-47.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain showers developing.
Highs near 60
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows in the lower 50s
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain likely
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: More rain
Lows near 50
Peninsula:
TODAY: Light rain developing
High temps near 60.
TONIGHT: More showers arriving
Lows near 50.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain becoming likely in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain likely
Lows at 48-50
Sunday:
More rain, could be heavy at times.
Highs: 54-58
