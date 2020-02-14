Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light rain arrives today, heavier storm conditions on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain showers will be arriving this morning.

Showers will be light and reach the Central Coast later today.

High temps will be cool, in the upper 50s coastside to the lower 60s in the South Bay.

Tonight more rain develops & Sunday will be stormier as heavier rain accompanies the cold core low sinking south throughout the day.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

Expect gusty winds and the potential for .75"-1.50" of rainfall exits with these two systems, ranking 1 on our storm impact scale.

Scattered showers linger into Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms as chilly temps are left in its wake.

This will be a big snow maker in the Sierra with 1-2 feet in the Tahoe Basin.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
Concord 61
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 62

Coast:
TODAY: Rain likely
Highs in the upper 50s with breezy south winds
TONIGHT: More rain
Lows near 50

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain.
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: More rain, lows: 45-47.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain showers developing.
Highs near 60
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows in the lower 50s

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain likely
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: More rain
Lows near 50

Peninsula:
TODAY: Light rain developing
High temps near 60.
TONIGHT: More showers arriving
Lows near 50.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain becoming likely in the afternoon.
Highs near 60.
TONIGHT: Rain likely
Lows at 48-50

Sunday:
More rain, could be heavy at times.
Highs: 54-58

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF businesses boarding up in fear of burglaries during shelter-in-place
Santa Clara County says homeless with COVID-19 have temporary shelter
Man, 4-year-old injured in Vallejo shooting, police say
Coronavirus: Executive order prohibiting price gouging
Coronavirus: Stanford team has grim forecast for shelter in place future
SF police begin enforcing social distancing
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Coronavirus Relief: Peninsula landlord waiving 2 months of rent for small businesses
Coyote season forces dogs off Presidio trials, as new alphas settle in
East Bay company to have hand-held COVID-19 testing devices ready by next month
Coronavirus: Lake County defies odds with no positive cases
Coronavirus: Morgan Hill restaurants trying to cope during shelter-in-place orders
More TOP STORIES News