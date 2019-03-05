Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the upper 40s. Tomorrow, light rain will arrive in the North Bay and expand to other parts of the Bay Area by late afternoon and evening.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
High temperatures will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 along the bay shoreline and inland. Tomorrow's storm ranks only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, but it will intensify overnight into Wednesday and reach level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Early morning rainfall on Wednesday will be heavy at times and will be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The storm will weaken late Wednesday, and will be followed by scattered showers Thursday. We can expect a drier pattern by Friday.
RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 59
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 57
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60.
Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Light rain arrives tomorrow
TOP STORIES
Show More