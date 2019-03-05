Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Light rain arrives tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows mainly in the upper 40s. Tomorrow, light rain will arrive in the North Bay and expand to other parts of the Bay Area by late afternoon and evening.






VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

High temperatures will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 along the bay shoreline and inland. Tomorrow's storm ranks only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, but it will intensify overnight into Wednesday and reach level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Early morning rainfall on Wednesday will be heavy at times and will be accompanied by strong, gusty winds. The storm will weaken late Wednesday, and will be followed by scattered showers Thursday. We can expect a drier pattern by Friday.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 59
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 58
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 57

Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s to Near 60.

Inland:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rain Likely
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s



Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
NorCal sisters talk for first time about surviving 2 days in Humboldt County wilderness
Brief break from the rain by the end of the week
Sisters found alive after being lost in Humboldt Co. wilderness
Source: Warriors set to sign Bogut for stretch run
Oakland school board officially approves $21.7 million in budget cuts
A young Stephen Curry fan gets the surprise of a lifetime.
Georgia college professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Show More
SF-based Gap makes deal for Janie & Jack
Amazon to open new grocery stores in LA, SF
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
San Francisco says farewell to public defender Jeff Adachi
More TOP STORIES News