AccuWeather forecast: Light rain continues

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have scattered showers before 9 pm this evening before the wet weather moves out but we keep the mostly cloudy skies.Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.We still stay unsettled Wednesday with more scattered showers in the North Bay in the morning and then across the rest of the Bay Area by the afternoon. This storm is a light storm, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A chance of thunder is possible as well as snow showers in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mt. Hamilton. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.Santa Rosa:San Francisco:Oakland:San Jose:Concord:Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Upper 50sThursday:Still the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Otherwise it is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Spring officially begins at 8:49pm.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now