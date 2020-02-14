AccuWeather forecast: Light rain continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have scattered showers before 9 pm this evening before the wet weather moves out but we keep the mostly cloudy skies.
Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
We still stay unsettled Wednesday with more scattered showers in the North Bay in the morning and then across the rest of the Bay Area by the afternoon. This storm is a light storm, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A chance of thunder is possible as well as snow showers in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mt. Hamilton. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 54
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 57
Concord: 57
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
Thursday:
Still the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Otherwise it is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Spring officially begins at 8:49pm.
