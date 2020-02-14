Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light rain continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have scattered showers before 9 pm this evening before the wet weather moves out but we keep the mostly cloudy skies.

Lows drop into the upper 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

We still stay unsettled Wednesday with more scattered showers in the North Bay in the morning and then across the rest of the Bay Area by the afternoon. This storm is a light storm, ranking 1 on the Storm Impact Scale. A chance of thunder is possible as well as snow showers in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Mt. Hamilton. Highs range from the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 55
San Francisco: 54
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 57
Concord: 57

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Thursday:
Still the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Otherwise it is mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Spring officially begins at 8:49pm.

