Accuweather Forecast: Light rain, gusty winds

Sunday features the arrival of our next storm. Its a light, level 1 storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The storm will produce .15" - .75" of rain. This cold and fast system will bring gusty winds and cooler temps. Expect scattered showers throughout the day and a breezy afternoon and evening. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

A Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra takes place from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 61
Concord 60

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 60s

Monday:
A morning sprinkle leads the way to a drier and brighter afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.


