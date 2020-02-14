Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light rain overnight, tapering off tomorrow

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with light rain giving way to isolated showers overnight and into the early morning hours. Lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Friday and Beyond:
Tomorrow will begin with a few isolated showers early, but skies will be mostly sunny by midday. Highs will range from the mid 50s at the coast to low 60s inland.

Spring begins at 2:37a.m. Saturday, and we can expect a sunny, dry, and spring like weekend.

We end the weekend mostly sunny with average afternoon highs.

A dry cold front takes away some sun and warmth Monday. Going to be a bit breezy.

Tuesday and Wednesday feature a mostly sunny sky, spring warmth and a bit breezy at times.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 58
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Cloudy/Showers Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Saturday:
Sunny Skies/Spring Begins at 2:37AM
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

