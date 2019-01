Accuweather Forecast: Light, scattered evening showers

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Sunday:

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light, widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay. A light storm will move through the area on Sunday, producing only minimal rainfall totals--generally less than a quarter of an inch. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Light, Scattered ShowersHighs: Low 60sTonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Mid 60sLight, Widespread ShowersHighs: Mainly 58 to 60