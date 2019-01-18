WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Light, scattered evening showers

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light, widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers mainly in the North Bay. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid 60s inland and near the bay. A light storm will move through the area on Sunday, producing only minimal rainfall totals--generally less than a quarter of an inch. A sunnier and drier pattern will begin Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; and that pattern will continue through the end of the week.

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 63
Redwood City 63
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 61

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Light, Scattered Showers
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Light Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Slight Chance of Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Light, Widespread Showers
Highs: Mainly 58 to 60


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Tornado in Fresno County upgraded to EF1
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
More Weather
Top Stories
Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
Fallen Davis officer Natalie Corona remembered by thousands at memorial
DeMarcus Cousins to make Warriors debut
2 arrested after police search, Mills College lockdown in Oakland
Billy Ray Cyrus pays tribute to slain Davis police officer
Judge approves gag order in Oakland Ghost Ship case
Oakland teachers hold rally, walkout over contract talks
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Grubhub, Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show
Show More
Gymboree gift cards may only be good until Feb.15
Aeromexico trolls Americans with 'DNA discounts' ad
Bush 43 delivers pizza to Secret Service agents working during shutdown
Reports: R Kelly dropped from Sony after outcry over allegations
Davis police officer's father tearfully reads eulogy at memorial
More News