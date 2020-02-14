Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light scattered showers continue overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On and off light showers continue overnight with our level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows fall into the low to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Sunday morning features showers with scattered downpours. In the afternoon we should get a break from the rain with some peeks of sunshine to finish the day.

Total rainfall will be less than .50" for most cities.

Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 56
Oakland 60
San Jose 60
Concord 60

Coast
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay

Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s

The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers

Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Monday:
It's a mostly cloudy day. There is a slight chance of a shower in the North Bay. Other cities in the Bay Area will remain dry. Highs hit the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: 5 new deaths, 17 more cases in Santa Clara County
Silicon Valley energy company refurbishes ventilators for CA during COVID-19 crisis
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Illinois reports death of infant with COVID-19
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area restaurants asking for support after accepting take-out only orders
Coronavirus: Family desperate to visit dying 90-year-old woman at nursing home
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
South Bay neighbors surprise couple with a wedding
More TOP STORIES News