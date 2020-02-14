AccuWeather forecast: Light scattered showers continue overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On and off light showers continue overnight with our level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows fall into the low to upper 40s.
Sunday morning features showers with scattered downpours. In the afternoon we should get a break from the rain with some peeks of sunshine to finish the day.
Total rainfall will be less than .50" for most cities.
Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 60
San Francisco 56
Oakland 60
San Jose 60
Concord 60
Coast
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s
The East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Showers to Sun
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Monday:
It's a mostly cloudy day. There is a slight chance of a shower in the North Bay. Other cities in the Bay Area will remain dry. Highs hit the upper 50s to lower 60s.
