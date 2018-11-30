Accuweather Forecast: Light showers overnight into Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A cold and light Level 1 system comes in overnight and will spread showers across the Bay Area.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Until 9 a.m. Today
We will experience an increase in clouds and breezes today. These hold our highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Our next storm arrives tonight with waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a snow level lowering to nearly 4,000'. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend:
They will be scattered in nature through tomorrow morning and end by afternoon. It will be cooler and breezier.
Temperatures:
Concord 56
Oakland 56
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 55
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 56
Coast:
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Clouds Moving In
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Developing Late Tonight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clouds Increasing
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Late
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
