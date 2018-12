Accuweather Forecast: Light showers overnight into Saturday

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

A cold and light Level 1 system comes in overnight and will spread showers across the Bay Area. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : Until 9 a.m. TodayWe will experience an increase in clouds and breezes today. These hold our highs in the middle to upper 50s.Our next storm arrives tonight with waves of showers, isolated thunderstorms and a snow level lowering to nearly 4,000'. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.They will be scattered in nature through tomorrow morning and end by afternoon. It will be cooler and breezier.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Tonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Clouds Moving InLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Increasing CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Showers Developing Late TonightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: Clouds IncreasingLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy LateLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50s