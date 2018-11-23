Accuweather Forecast: Light showers today, sunny and mild this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Light to moderate showers will continue moving through the Bay Area tonight. Isolated downpours are possible in the early evening, but showers will become lighter and more widely scattered during the overnight hours.
Morning lows will be in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast and bay.
Tomorrow will begin with a few widely scattered early morning showers, but skies will become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon.
Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and milder, with highs in the mid-60s near the bay and inland; but another series of storms will bring rain to the area by the middle of next week.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 62
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland
