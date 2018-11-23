WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Light showers today, sunny and mild this weekend

Light to moderate showers will continue moving through the Bay Area tonight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Light to moderate showers will continue moving through the Bay Area tonight. Isolated downpours are possible in the early evening, but showers will become lighter and more widely scattered during the overnight hours.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning lows will be in the upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will begin with a few widely scattered early morning showers, but skies will become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon.

Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 60s inland. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and milder, with highs in the mid-60s near the bay and inland; but another series of storms will bring rain to the area by the middle of next week.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 62

MAP: Current Bay Area Air Quality Conditions



Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 60s Inland

