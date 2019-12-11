AccuWeather forecast: Light showers with Level 1-Light storm

Tonight features light showers with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of finding wet weather will be in the North Bay.
Expecting low rainfall totals along with light winds. Under mostly cloudy skies lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Wednesday we could still see an isolated shower in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies through the day and another chance of a shower at night. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 59
Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Shower
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Thursday:
A chance for a shower in the North Bay. Expect a lot of clouds with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
