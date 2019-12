AccuWeather forecast: Light showers with Level 1-Light storm

Temperatures:

Tonight features light showers with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of finding wet weather will be in the North Bay.Expecting low rainfall totals along with light winds. Under mostly cloudy skies lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.Wednesday we could still see an isolated shower in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies through the day and another chance of a shower at night. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowerHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Scattered ShowerHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: ShowersLows: Lower 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sA chance for a shower in the North Bay. Expect a lot of clouds with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now