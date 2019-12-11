Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light showers with Level 1-Light storm

Tonight features light showers with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The best chance of finding wet weather will be in the North Bay.

Expecting low rainfall totals along with light winds. Under mostly cloudy skies lows drop into the mid 40s to low 50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday we could still see an isolated shower in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies through the day and another chance of a shower at night. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 59
Oakland 60
San Jose 61
Concord 59

Coast:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Shower
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Shower
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Thursday:
A chance for a shower in the North Bay. Expect a lot of clouds with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Plane goes missing in Antarctica with 38 aboard
VIDEO: Suspect shatters window during brazen Vallejo burglary attempt
SF sinkhole slows morning commute
Pigeons seen wearing cowboy hats in Vegas
Nike introduces new swim hijab
Show More
WATCH IN 60: SF flooding cleanup, Blue Bottle tests cup ban, Master LEGO Builder wanted
Patriots under investigation for allegedly recording Bengals' play calls
Manager catches baby falling off counter in pawnshop
Blue Bottle Coffee to become zero waste company
Armed man arrested after standoff in SF's Inner Sunset District
More TOP STORIES News