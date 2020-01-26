Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light storm brings scattered showers

Tonight we will find scattered light showers moving through the Bay Area with a storm that ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

Rainfall is expected to be less than .20" and winds will remain light. It is a mild night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday morning will feature light showers and some areas of fog.

Midday the showers will exit and the clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine.

Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 61
San Francisco: 58
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 63
Concord: 62

Coast:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Lower 60s

Monday:
Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

