Tonight we will find scattered light showers moving through the Bay Area with a storm that ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
Rainfall is expected to be less than .20" and winds will remain light. It is a mild night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday morning will feature light showers and some areas of fog.
Midday the showers will exit and the clouds should break for some afternoon sunshine.
Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 61
San Francisco: 58
Oakland: 59
San Jose: 63
Concord: 62
Coast:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Light Showers
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: AM Showers to Sunshine
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday:
Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Light storm brings scattered showers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More