AccuWeather forecast: Light storm moves in overnight

A light storm, ranking 1 on our Storm Impact Scale, arrives overnight and continues through Sunday morning.

There is a wind advisory for the East Bay Hills and Diablo range until 7 AM Sunday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday will start off wet and windy, but it will be mostly dry and cool by the afternoon.

HIGHS: 54-58.

Temperatures:
Concord: 50/56
Fremont: 50/56
Redwood City: 49/57
San Francisco: 50/55
San Jose: 48/57

Coast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 40s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning
Highs: In the mid 50s

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the low 50s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning
Highs: In the mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 40s to low 50s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning
Highs: In the mid 50s

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the mid 40s to low 50s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning
Highs: In the low to mid 50s

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the mid 40s to low 50s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning, possible isolated afternoon showers
Highs: In the mid 50s

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: In the upper 40s
TOMORROW: Wet & windy morning, possible isolated afternoon showers
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s

Looking ahead to Monday:
A break from the rain with cooler temps. Highs: 54-56. Our next storm arrives late on Christmas Eve and continues through Christmas day.

