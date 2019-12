AccuWeather forecast: Light to moderate rain, gusty winds continue

Temperatures:

Light to moderate rain continues today. The heaviest rain will be in the Santa Cruz mountains and coastal hills.Gusty winds along the San Mateo coast will keep the High Wind Warning going through 3 a.m. Monday.A Wind Advisory continues for the rest of the Bay Area with wind gusts up to 45 MPH.A Flash Flood Watch continues for parts of the north bay downstream from the Kincade burn scar for Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.Highs: 56-58.Lingering showers.Highs: 58-62.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Rain & breezy.Highs: In the mid upper 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Rainy & breezy.Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.Lows: Near 50.TODAY: Rainy & breezy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.Lows: In the upper 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.HIGHS: In the mid upper 50s.TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy to windy.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Rainy & breezy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Rainy & breezy.Lows: In the 50s.