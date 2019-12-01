Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Light to moderate rain, gusty winds continue

Light to moderate rain continues today. The heaviest rain will be in the Santa Cruz mountains and coastal hills.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Gusty winds along the San Mateo coast will keep the High Wind Warning going through 3 a.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory continues for the rest of the Bay Area with wind gusts up to 45 MPH.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for parts of the north bay downstream from the Kincade burn scar for Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.

Highs: 56-58.

Monday:
Lingering showers.
Highs: 58-62.

Temperatures:
Concord: 49/58
Fremont: 55/57
Redwood City: 54/58
San Francisco: 54/58
San Jose: 53/58

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain & breezy.
Highs: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: Near 50.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy to windy.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.

