Light to moderate rain continues today. The heaviest rain will be in the Santa Cruz mountains and coastal hills.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Gusty winds along the San Mateo coast will keep the High Wind Warning going through 3 a.m. Monday.
A Wind Advisory continues for the rest of the Bay Area with wind gusts up to 45 MPH.
A Flash Flood Watch continues for parts of the north bay downstream from the Kincade burn scar for Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties.
Highs: 56-58.
Monday:
Lingering showers.
Highs: 58-62.
Temperatures:
Concord: 49/58
Fremont: 55/57
Redwood City: 54/58
San Francisco: 54/58
San Jose: 53/58
Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain & breezy.
Highs: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy.
Lows: Near 50.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & windy.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the mid upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Rainy & breezy to windy.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Rainy & breezy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Light to moderate rain, gusty winds continue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News