Accuweather Forecast: Light to moderate rain lasting through the weekend

Tonight will feature light to moderate rain early and scattered showers late. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow, we can expect widely scattered showers in the early morning, followed by light to moderate rain in the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight into Sunday.
This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and it will bring colder air in the Bay Area, so there may be light snow over elevations above 2,000 feet.
Next week will begin on a dry note, but rain is likely to return later in the week.
Temperatures:
Concord 53
Oakland 54
Redwood City 54
San Francisco 52
San Jose 55
Santa Rosa 53
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Cold showers
Highs: Low 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Cold Showers/Snow in Bay Area Hills & Mountains
Highs: 50-52 Degrees across the Entire Area
