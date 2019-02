Accuweather Forecast: Light to moderate rain lasting through the weekend

Temperatures:

Tonight will feature light to moderate rain early and scattered showers late. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.Tomorrow, we can expect widely scattered showers in the early morning, followed by light to moderate rain in the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight into Sunday.This storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, and it will bring colder air in the Bay Area, so there may be light snow over elevations above 2,000 feet.Next week will begin on a dry note, but rain is likely to return later in the week.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Cold ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Cold ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Cold ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Cold showersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Cold ShowersHighs: Low 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 30s to Near 40Tomorrow: Cold ShowersHighs: Mid 50sCold Showers/Snow in Bay Area Hills & MountainsHighs: 50-52 Degrees across the Entire Area