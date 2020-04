AccuWeather forecast: Limited sunshine, much cooler today

Temperatures:

The sea breeze took control of our weather while we slept. The clouds are a little less limited Inland but temperatures remain nearly uniform in all neighborhoods, lower to middle 50s.Sunshine exits the East Bay Valleys and South Bay by noon and slowly returns to the Coast from the Bay during the afternoon. The slower sunshine holds highs up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday.Thick clouds return tonight with a chance of patchy drizzle near the Coast, Peninsula and East Bay Hills.The area of low pressure tries to fire a random shower to two tomorrow. The cooling trend continues to be our main focus.Our weekend trends drier but cooler than average highs as the onshore breeze continues.Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 75/51Fremont: 72/53Oakland: 67/53Redwood City: 68/51San Francisco: 62/52San Jose: 72/53San Rafael: 69/50Santa Rosa: 74/47TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 72 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated DrizzleLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 72 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 50 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated DrizzleLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly CloudyHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 48 - 53 Degrees