Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Limited sunshine, much cooler today

The sea breeze took control of our weather while we slept. The clouds are a little less limited Inland but temperatures remain nearly uniform in all neighborhoods, lower to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Sunshine exits the East Bay Valleys and South Bay by noon and slowly returns to the Coast from the Bay during the afternoon. The slower sunshine holds highs up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Thick clouds return tonight with a chance of patchy drizzle near the Coast, Peninsula and East Bay Hills.

Friday and Beyond:
The area of low pressure tries to fire a random shower to two tomorrow. The cooling trend continues to be our main focus.

Our weekend trends drier but cooler than average highs as the onshore breeze continues.

Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 75/51
Fremont: 72/53
Oakland: 67/53
Redwood City: 68/51
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 72/53
San Rafael: 69/50
Santa Rosa: 74/47

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 72 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs spread
WATCH TODAY: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
NY mom meets newborn 10 days after recovering from COVID-19-related coma
Rams center 1st NFL player to test positive for COVID-19
Live coronavirus updates: 17 bodies found at NJ nursing home hit by virus
EXCLUSIVE: Patients avoid ER over COVID-19 concerns, hospitals say
Show More
Young woman battling cancer given socially distanced birthday parade
Coronavirus: Hopscotch challenge brings fun to South Bay community
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Coronavirus kindness: South Bay organizations team up for drive-thru food distribution
More TOP STORIES News