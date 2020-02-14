AccuWeather forecast: Limited sunshine, much cooler today

The sea breeze took control of our weather while we slept. The clouds are a little less limited Inland but temperatures remain nearly uniform in all neighborhoods, lower to middle 50s.
Sunshine exits the East Bay Valleys and South Bay by noon and slowly returns to the Coast from the Bay during the afternoon. The slower sunshine holds highs up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday.
Thick clouds return tonight with a chance of patchy drizzle near the Coast, Peninsula and East Bay Hills.
Friday and Beyond:
The area of low pressure tries to fire a random shower to two tomorrow. The cooling trend continues to be our main focus.
Our weekend trends drier but cooler than average highs as the onshore breeze continues.
Our next chance of rain arrives Monday with a 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 75/51
Fremont: 72/53
Oakland: 67/53
Redwood City: 68/51
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 72/53
San Rafael: 69/50
Santa Rosa: 74/47
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 72 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 72 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Drizzle
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Cloudy
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
