AccuWeather Forecast: Lingering clouds, mugginess

Tonight will by muggy and mild with high clouds across the entire region and areas of fog near the coast and bay. Overnight lows will be mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Tomorrow will begin with lingering morning clouds and a lingering muggy feeling, but it will become sunnier in the afternoon, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 90s inland. A cooler and breezier pattern will prevail on Thursday and Friday, but gradual warming will begin over the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord 91
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 71
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 89
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy/Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Humid
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Muggy & Mild
Lows: Near 60
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/High Clouds/Warm & Muggy
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog/Muggy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/High Clouds/Slighty Humid
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Muggy & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm/Slightly Humid
Highs: Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Patchy Fog/Muggy & Mild
Lows: Low 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Slightly Humid
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Muggy & Mild
Lows: Low to mid 60s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny/Warm & Slightly Humid
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny/Breezier & Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
