AccuWeather forecast: Lingering showers followed by chilly night

Tonight will feature isolated showers early, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Early morning lows will range from mid 30s inland to upper 30s and near 40 along the bay shoreline and at the coast.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from low 50s at the coast to mid and upper 50s inland.
Friday and Beyond:
Saturday and Sunday will feature intervals of clouds and sun, with slightly milder afternoons highs reaching low 60s on Sunday but a rainy/showery pattern will return on Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord 55
Oakland 54
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 53
San Jose 57
Santa Rosa 55
Coast:
Tonight: Spotty Showers Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Spotty Showers Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Spotty Showers Early/Partly Cloudy Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Saturday
Mostly sunny early, followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening.
