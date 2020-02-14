SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scattered shower before 8 pm is likely. Otherwise drier skies prevail overnight with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.
Thursday is a mostly cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible between 2 pm and 5 pm but most cities will remain dry. It's a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 58
Oakland 61
San Jose 61
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Lingering showers then break from the rain until next week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: Gov. Newsom authorizes $150 million fund for CA homeless, suspends standardized tests
More TOP STORIES News