AccuWeather forecast: Lingering showers then break from the rain until next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scattered shower before 8 pm is likely. Otherwise drier skies prevail overnight with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible between 2 pm and 5 pm but most cities will remain dry. It's a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 58
Oakland 61
San Jose 61
Concord 62

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

