AccuWeather forecast: Lingering showers then break from the rain until next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scattered shower before 8 pm is likely. Otherwise drier skies prevail overnight with lows in the lower 30s to mid-40s.Thursday is a mostly cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible between 2 pm and 5 pm but most cities will remain dry. It's a little warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s.Santa Rosa 62San Francisco 58Oakland 61San Jose 61Concord 62Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50s to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50s to Upper 50sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Lower 40sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Lower 60s