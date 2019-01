Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We return to work and school this morning with temperatures stretching from the middle 30s to upper 40s. Our morning begins dry and breezy, especially in our hills, with microclimates.The breezes taper a bit today and highs reach near normal levels, upper 50s to lower 60s. High clouds join our sunshine as the day unfolds. You'll still need your sunglasses.Dry air, calmer conditions and the lack of clouds create a much cooler night ahead. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.Your umbrella and our Storm Impact Scale take a bread the rest of the week and weekend. Expect a mixture of high clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to upper 60s.Concord: 60/39Fremont: 60/41Oakland: 61/43Redwood City: 60/39San Francisco: 60/47San Jose: 60/39San Rafael: 59/42Santa Rosa: 62/37TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now