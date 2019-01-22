Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather

We return to work and school this morning with temperatures stretching from the middle 30s to upper 40s. Our morning begins dry and breezy, especially in our hills, with microclimates.
The breezes taper a bit today and highs reach near normal levels, upper 50s to lower 60s. High clouds join our sunshine as the day unfolds. You'll still need your sunglasses.
Dry air, calmer conditions and the lack of clouds create a much cooler night ahead. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40s.
Wednesday through Weekend:
Your umbrella and our Storm Impact Scale take a bread the rest of the week and weekend. Expect a mixture of high clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/39
Fremont: 60/41
Oakland: 61/43
Redwood City: 60/39
San Francisco: 60/47
San Jose: 60/39
San Rafael: 59/42
Santa Rosa: 62/37
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
