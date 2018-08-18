WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: low clouds and fog followed by afternoon sunshine

EMBED </>More Videos

Morning low clouds & fog. Hazy afternoon sunshine but cooler. Breezy near the coast & bay. Spare The Air Alert. Highs: 66-96.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Morning low clouds & fog. Hazy afternoon sunshine but cooler. Breezy near the coast & bay. Highs: 66-96. It is a Spare the Air Day with poor air quality forecasted for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 54/93
Fremont: 54/80
Redwood City: 53/80
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 58/84
Santa Rosa: 49/88

Coast:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny, breezy & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.

North Bay:
TONIGHT: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny.
HIGHS: In the mid to upper 80s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 70s.

Inland:
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy sun, cooler.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 90s.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: In the upper 70s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & cooler.
HIGHS: In the mid 80s.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Sunny & cooler. Highs: 64-90.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
Houston school removes quote on school wall described as 'sexist'
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Firefighters make steady progress battling massive CA wildfires
A's beat Astros 7-1 to tie for 1st place in AL West
Show More
Officials investigate cause of death for Colorado mom, kids
Spare the Air Alert in effect today, tomorrow
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
More News