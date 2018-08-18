AccuWeather Forecast: low clouds and fog followed by afternoon sunshine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Morning low clouds & fog. Hazy afternoon sunshine but cooler. Breezy near the coast & bay. Highs: 66-96. It is a Spare the Air Day with poor air quality forecasted for the Inland East Bay and the South Bay.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 54/93
Fremont: 54/80
Redwood City: 53/80
San Francisco: 52/66
San Jose: 58/84
Santa Rosa: 49/88
Coast:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny, breezy & cool.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
North Bay:
TONIGHT: Areas of fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny.
HIGHS: In the mid to upper 80s.
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies.
HIGHS: In the lower 70s.
Inland:
TONIGHT: Hazy.
Lows: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy sun, cooler.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 90s.
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: In the upper 70s.
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
LOWS: In the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & cooler.
HIGHS: In the mid 80s.
Looking ahead to Monday:
Sunny & cooler. Highs: 64-90.
