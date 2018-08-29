AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds expected overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Wednesday night will be partly cloudy early, with increasing low clouds overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. A warmer pattern will begin on Friday and continue through Monday, Labor Day. During that period, highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. Labor Day Weekend weather will be bright and summer-like!
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 79
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 68
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 77
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80
East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80
Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!