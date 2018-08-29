WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds expected overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy early, with increasing low clouds overnight. Early morning lows will be in the upper 50s.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to near 80 inland. A warmer pattern will begin on Friday and continue through Monday, Labor Day. During that period, highs will range from mid 60s at the coast to upper 80s inland. Labor Day Weekend weather will be bright and summer-like!

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Today's Temperatures
Concord 79
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 68
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 77

Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

East Bay:
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Spotty Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Around 80

Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Upper 80s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
Deadliest, costliest hurricanes of the past 38 years
13 years later: Photos of Hurricane Katrina
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
More Weather
Top Stories
TIMELINE: Body with no head, hands discovered in San Francisco
Bill extending nightlife hours in San Francisco, Oakland passes through Assembly
Report reveals why it's hard to buy one thing at Target
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suspected suicide
John McCain helped victims of 1980's savings and loan crisis
San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours model of safe injection site
Boy with special needs gets gifts from Bay Area sheriff's office
Catastrophic fires prompt some insurers to drop Bay Area homeowners
Show More
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
E. Coli beef recall impacts NorCal Safeway stores
$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek
UC Berkeley police say report of person with gun was false alarm
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
More News