Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Low clouds, fog along the coast tonight

Low clouds and fog will cover the coast and parts of the bay overnight.

Tomorrow afternoon, the sun will breakthrough for all areas except the beaches.

It will be breezy and a little cooler for your Friday.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Temperatures:
Concord 81
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 79

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Misty
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Friday:
AM fog will clear for sunshine and warmer weather Saturday.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s

