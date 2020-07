AccuWeather forecast: Low clouds, fog along the coast tonight

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Friday

Low clouds and fog will cover the coast and parts of the bay overnight.Tomorrow afternoon, the sun will breakthrough for all areas except the beaches.It will be breezy and a little cooler for your Friday.Concord 81Oakland 69Redwood City 74San Francisco 63San Jose 78Santa Rosa 79Tonight: Foggy & MistyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, BreezyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Bright & BreezyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Mainly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Patchy Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sAM fog will clear for sunshine and warmer weather Saturday.Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s