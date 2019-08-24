Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds, fog give way to slightly cooler temps

Our weekend starts with low clouds and fog for some while clear skies prevail inland.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today will be the cooler day of the weekend as our sea breeze continues to keep the coast and bay from getting too hot. Warm afternoons will continue inland, especially tomorrow as our marine layer compresses and high pressure expands. A wide range of afternoon high temperatures persist into next week with perhaps cloudier skies and higher relative humidity.
HIGHS: 64-92.

SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with warmer afternoon temps.
HIGHS: 66-98.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/90
Fremont: 61/83
Redwood City: 62/80
San Francisco: 59/71
San Jose: 63/86

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny after morning fog.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s to near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
EXCLUSIVE: Parents of accused travel booker say she also took their money
Sanders hosts town hall on college affordability in SF
Peninsula high school sets trends with phone-free policy
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Oakland Mayor's message to Antonio Brown
Show More
WATCH IN 60: DNC meeting day 2 opposition in SF, SMART train expansion, no politics at Google
VIDEO: Woman tries to get into SF building almost 3 minutes before attack
First affordable housing complex for the homeless opens in SJ
'Humiliating': North Carolina homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
SMART begins testing passenger trains on new Larkspur extension
More TOP STORIES News