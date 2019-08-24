AccuWeather Forecast: Low clouds, fog give way to slightly cooler temps

Our weekend starts with low clouds and fog for some while clear skies prevail inland.
Today will be the cooler day of the weekend as our sea breeze continues to keep the coast and bay from getting too hot. Warm afternoons will continue inland, especially tomorrow as our marine layer compresses and high pressure expands. A wide range of afternoon high temperatures persist into next week with perhaps cloudier skies and higher relative humidity.
HIGHS: 64-92.
SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with warmer afternoon temps.
HIGHS: 66-98.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/90
Fremont: 61/83
Redwood City: 62/80
San Francisco: 59/71
San Jose: 63/86
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny after morning fog.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the lower 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the 70s to near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
